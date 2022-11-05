Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 33, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 33 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022) will see Melbourne Renegades Women take on Sydney Thunder Women on Sunday at Bellerive Oval.

Both sides are struggling in the ongoing edition of WBBL and currently occupy the last two spots on the table.

Whereas the Thunders are placed seventh with four points, out of which two came courtesy of rain-hit games, Renegades sit in the final spot with only two points.

Sophie Molineux and Co. faced Hobart Hurricanes in their last encounter. After being made to bat first, they could put up only 133 on the board thanks to Chamari Athapaththu’s 75 and Hayley Matthew’s 26. Later, skipper Sophie picked up two scalps, while the rest of the bowlers contributed one wicket apiece.

On the other hand, Thunder took on Brisbane Heat but endured another tough day. They could only muster 149/9 in their chase of 164.

Sammy-Jo Johnson turned out to be the top-scorer with 41 runs, while Phoebe Litchfield and Rachael Haynes scored 39 and 31 runs, respectively. During the first inning of the match, Belinda Vakarewa was the only bowler who took all three wickets to fall.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Detail

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 33, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: November 6th 2022, Saturday, 8:10 am IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The track at Bellerive Oval tends to support bowlers initially. However, it eventually becomes a batting paradise as the match progresses. Matches are typically high-scoring.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

The temperature is going to be somewhere around 21-24 degrees Celcius. There is expected to be partial sunshine with the wind blowing at 9 km/h.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

Renegades are struggling in WBBL 2022. Trying different combinations have not worked for them so far. They may go with the following line-up.

Probable XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Josephine Dooley (WK), Evelyn Jones, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Rhain O’Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Shabnim Ismail

Sydney Thunder Women

The Thunder have struggled equally. They may include Hannah Darlington just like in their last match with rest of the line-up staying same.

Probable XI

Tasmin Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tyron, Sammy-jo Johnson, Olivia Porter, Hannah Darlington, Lea Tahuhu, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

Each side have only won once so far in WBBL 2022. The Renegades have played seven times, while the Thunder have featured in nine games. Unluckily, two of them were washed out by rain. The Renegades might just be a tad better than their fellow strugglers in this one..

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades to win this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

