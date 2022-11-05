Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 34, Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second-ranked Perth Scorchers and fourth-placed Adelaide Strikers will lock horns on Sunday (November 6) evening in the 34th game of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) at Lilac Hill Park.

In their last meeting, the Scorchers beat table-toppers Sydney Sixers by nine wickets. Alana King’s three wickets and wickets apiece by Lily Mills and Taneale Peschel restricted the Sixers to 155-5 .In response, Beth Mooney’s imperious 99* off 58 and Chloe Piparo’s 41 off 47 took them home.

Meanwhile, the Strikers are coming off a win in a low-scoring nailbiter. Strikers restricted the low-ranked Melbourne Stars to a below par 112, thanks to Amanda-Jade Wellington’s three-wicket haul. Captain Megan Schutt took two wickets, while Jemma Barsby and Deandra Dottin scalped one apiece.

The Strikers then romped home with five deliveries and as many wickets to spare. Madeline Penna starred with a 50-ball 56*, while Bridget Patterson contributed 31.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Detail

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 34, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: November 6, 2022, Sunday; 11:20 am IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park

Pitch Report

Considering the pace and bounce on offer, conditions should be conducive for the swing bowlers and pacers.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is going to be around 16-18 degrees Celcius. There should be a cloud cover and winds of 17 km/h.

Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers Women

They should play an unchanged lineup.

Probable XI

Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine (c), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lily Mills, Taneale Peschel

Adelaide Strikers Women

They will also look to play an unchanged XI. Captain Tahlia McGrath could sit out following her back complaint, while Megan Schutt should continue to lead.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Woolvardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Annie O’Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown

Match Prediction

Both the Scorchers and Strikers are coming off wins and sitting in second and fourth place respectively in the standings. Both teams have picked up five wins apiece, with only net run rate separating them. The Strikers should win this one, though.

Match Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Megan Schutt to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes