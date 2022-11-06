Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 35, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second last-placed Melbourne Renegades will encounter the pretty-going Hobart Hurricanes in match 35th of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022).

However, the Hurricanes are coming off a defeat against the high-flying Brisbane Heat on Sunday. While being put in to bat first, they amassed 164 runs. However, it did not turn out to be enough to defend as the Heat chased down the target well with two balls to spare. Mignon du Preez’s stable inning of 73, in addition to 30 runs from Nicola Carey, effectively contributed.

While defending, two wickets apiece from Molly Strano and Maisy Gibson assisted in slowing down the Heat batters; nevertheless, some flaws cost them the match, fixing them to the fifth spot with three wins.

In contrast, the Melbourne Renegades, who have not had a great outing so far in the WBBL 2022, finally secured their second win of the tournament. They overpowered the Sydney Thunder, exchanging the points table’s rankings with their rivals.

While defending, they conceded 121 and managed six scalps with the courtesies of Ella Hayward and Shabnim Ismail’s two wickets each. Despite a poor start to the innings, middle-order batters Sophie Molineux and Courtney Webb sprinted things up, amassing 55 and 29 runs, sequentially.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 35, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date & Time: November 7, 2022, Monday, 1:40 pm IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The track at the Blundstone Arena has an even bounce that the batters can rely on. As far as the bowlers are concerned, the pacers can generate some help out of it in the initial overs of the match.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

The weather in Bellerive is going to be partly cloudy, with a temperature of around 12-14 degrees Celsius and eventually getting cooler as the match progresses. The winds will blow at only 7 km/h.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

They may continue to play Ella Hayward since the bowler topped the bowling charts with two scalps in their recent encounter.

Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Chamati Atthapaththu, Josephine Dooley, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Webb, Rhiann O’Donnell, Carley Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail

Hobart Hurricanes Women

They may play with the same line-up to tackle the Renegades in an important clash.

Playing XI: Elyse Villani, Lizelle Lee, Rachel Trenaman, Mingon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenburg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

The Renegades have paced things up for themselves, registering their second win in the tournament, and now sit on a second-last berth with four points. Defeating the Thunder in their recent encounter has allowed the two parties to exchange slots on the WBBL 2022 points table, as the Thunder are now in the last spot.

After losing to the Heat, the Hurricanes have dropped to the fifth spot. They may look to tackle the Renegades in the forthcoming meeting to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades to win this game

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

