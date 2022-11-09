Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 37, Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 37 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will see Sydney Sixers Women take on Melbourne Renegades Women on November 10. The Junction Oval in Melbourne will host this exciting contest.

Sydney Sixers Women are in the second spot in the points table. They have won six games out of eight and have 12 points to their name. The Sixers faced Perth Scorchers Women in their last game and suffered a loss.

Batting first, Sydney Sixers Women posted 155 on the board, thanks to skipper Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 69 off 58 balls. The bowlers struggled and only managed to pick up a single wicket as the Perth Scorchers Women chased down the total in the penultimate over. The Sixers Women will be eager to bounce back when they face the Renegades Women on Thursday.

Melbourne Renegades Women, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have managed to win only two games out of nine and lost seven. Melbourne Renegades Women only have four points to their name. They lost to the Hobart Hurricanes Women in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bat first, only three batters managed to reach double digits as the Renegades Women were bundled out on 80 in 17.2 overs. Sophie Molineux picked up two wickets with the ball but her side failed to defend the modest total.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 37, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 10, 2022, Thursday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: The Junction Oval, Melbourne

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Junction Oval looks good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Melbourne is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted on Thursday.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

Sydney Sixers Women have lost their last game but expect them to go with the same XI to bounce back in the competition.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson.

Melbourne Renegades Women

The Melbourne Renegades Women are languishing at the bottom of the points table and will have to fire in unison on Thursday against the Sixers Women.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Georgia Prestwidge, Rhiann O Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. Sydney Sixers Women are going nicely while Melbourne Renegades Women are struggling and reeling at the bottom. Sydney Sixers Women start as the favorites on Thursday.

Sydney Sixers looks a settled unit and fans expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win this encounter

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

