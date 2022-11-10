Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 38, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hobart Hurricanes Women will square off against Adelaide Strikers Women in the 38th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on November 11.

Hobart Hurricanes are placed in the middle of the points table. They have won four out of their eight games and have nine points to their name. They beat Melbourne Renegades Women by eight wickets in their last game.

Bowling first, Molly Strano picked up four wickets to help the Hurricanes Women knock over the Renegades Women on 80. Heather Graham also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Skipper Elyse Villani, opening the batting, led the charge and remained unbeaten on 41 to guide her side across the line in 10.4 overs. They will be eager to repeat their performance against the Strikers Women on Friday.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, are placed third in the table and have 12 points to their name. They have won six out of nine games so far. They beat the defending champions Perth Scorchers Women by seven wickets in their previous outing.

After being asked to bowl first, Megan Schutt ran through the Scorchers’ batting lineup, finishing with figures of 4/20 to help her side restrict the Scorchers Women to 119/9. Jemma Barsby also picked up three wickets.

Deandra Dottin played a fantastic knock of 68 at the top of the order, which helped them chase down the total with four overs to spare. The Strikers Women will be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum while facing the Hurricanes Women.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details:

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 38, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 11 2022, Friday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Karen Rolton Oval is a balanced track. The batters will have to be patient while batting as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The spinners will play a vital role while bowling on this surface.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Adelaide are expected to range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Hobart Hurricanes Women won their last game comprehensively and aren't expected to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix-Geeves, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith, Molly Strano

Adelaide Strikers Women

Adelaide Strikers Women have found the right combination and are likely to go with the same XI.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Annie O Neil, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

With both Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures, a cracking contest is on the cards.

The Hobart Hurricanes put up a compact all-round performance as they destroyed the Renegades in their most recent match. There's every chance of them carrying that momentum into their upcoming match and getting another win.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women to win this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Elyse Villani to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes