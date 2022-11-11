Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 41, Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 41 of the Women’s Big Bash League will see Brisbane Heat Women square off against Hobart Hurricanes Women on Saturday, November 12. The Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide will host this exciting contest.

Brisbane Heat Women are on a roll in this year’s competition. They have played 10 games so far, winning seven of these fixtures. They have 14 points to their name and beat Perth Scorchers Women in their last fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Georgia Redmayne top-scored with 28 as Brisbane Heat Women posted 153 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict the Scorchers to 120 to win the game by 33 runs.

Nicola Hancock was the pick of the bowlers for the Heat as she picked up three wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, are placed in the middle of the points table. They have managed to win five games out of nine and have 11 points to their name. The Hurricanes beat Adelaide Strikers Women convincingly in their last game.

On the back of contributions from Elyse Villani (47) and Heather Graham (50), Hobart Hurricanes Women posted 152 on the board. Molly Strano and Nicola Carey picked up two wickets each as the Hurricanes restricted the Strikers Women to 129/4 to win the game by 23 runs.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 41, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, Saturday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Karen Rolton Oval looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can start playing their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Saturday in Adelaide, with the temperature expected to range between 16 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat Women

Brisbane Heat Women are coming off a win so don’t expect them to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel.

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Hobart Hurricanes have found the right combination and fans can expect them to go with the same XI on Saturday.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith, Molly Strano.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous fixtures and it promises to be a cracking contest when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Brisbane Heat looks a settled unit and fans expect them to finish on the winning side.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win this encounter

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app, FanCode

