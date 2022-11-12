Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 42, Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Sixers Women will lock horns against Perth Scorchers Women in the 42nd match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 on Sunday (November 13). Junction Oval in Melbourne will host this encounter.

The Sixers are sitting comfortably at the top of the table. They have won seven games out of 10 and have 15 points to their name. The Sixers faced the Melbourne Stars Women in their last game and won to go to the top of the table.

After being asked to bat first, Sydney Sixers Women posted 160 on the board, thanks to contributions from their middle-order batters. Alyssa Healy top-scored with 31. Ashleigh Gardner starred with the ball for Sixers Women. She finished with figures of 4/27 to help her side knock over the Stars Women on 115 to win the game by 45 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table. They have won six games out of 11 and have 13 points under their belt. Perth Scorchers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women comprehensively in their previous fixture.

On the back of 90 from Beth Mooney and 68* from Marizanne Kapp, Perth Scorchers Women posted a mammoth 192 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over the Renegades Women on 88 to win the game by 104 runs.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 42, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 13, 2022, Sunday, 04:45 am IST

Venue: The Junction Oval, Melbourne

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Junction Oval looks is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is expected on Sunday, with the temperature in Melbourne expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sixers won their last game comprehensively and fans can expect them to go with the same XI.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Peterson, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell.

Perth Scorchers Women

The Scorchers are coming off a win in their last game and don’t expect them to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Louise Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers Women are the table-toppers while the Perth Scorchers Women are placed in the middle of the table. Both sides are well-balanced units and expect a cracking contest on Sunday.

Sydney Sixers looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win this encounter

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

