Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 44, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Adelaide Strikers Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women in the 44th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 on Sunday, November 13. The Nuriootpa Centennial Park in Nuriootpa will host this exciting encounter.

Adelaide Strikers Women have won six games out of 10 and have 12 points under their belt. They are looking to gain some momentum with the tournament heading to its business end. Adelaide Strikers Women faced Hobart Hurricanes in their last game and suffered a loss.

Bowling first, the Strikers did a fine job of restricting Hurricanes Women to 152/4, with Amanda Wellington finishing with two wickets. Laura Wolvaardt scored 45 in the chase but lacked support from the other end as the Strikers managed to score only 129 in their 20 overs and fell short by 23 runs.

Sydney Thunder Women, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Nothing has gone right for them as they have managed to win only a single game out of 10. Sydney Thunder Women have only four points to their name and lost to the Melbourne Renegades Women in their last game.

Batting first, Amy Jones scored a brilliant 53 at the top of the order as Thunder Women finished their innings on 121/6. Hannah Darlington picked up two wickets with the ball but they were unsuccessful in defending the total as Renegades Women chased down the total with two overs to spare.

Time is running out for Thunder Women and they will have to be at their absolute best to challenge Strikers Women on Sunday.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 44, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 13, 2022, Sunday, 09:30 amAM IST

Venue: Nuriootpa Centennial Park, Nuriootpa

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Nuriootpa Centennial Park is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line at the start of their innings.

The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball may tend to grip off the surface.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Nurioopta is expected to hover between 11 to 21 degrees Celsius. There is a 60% chance of rain predicted on Sunday.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women

Expect Adelaide Strikers Women to field the same XI despite suffering a loss against Hobart Hurricanes Women in their last game.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Sydney Thunder Women

The batters will have to step up to stand any chance of challenging Strikers Women on Sunday.

Probable XI

Amy Jones, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Lea Tahuhu, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

Strikers Women lost their last game while Thunder Women are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Thunder Women will have to fire in unison to come out on top against Strikers Women.

Adelaide Strikers look strong on paper and fans expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win this encounter

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Poll : Deandra Dottin to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes