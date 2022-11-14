Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 46, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 46 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will see Hobart Hurricanes Women square off against the Melbourne Stars Women at the Latrobe Recreation Ground on Tuesday.

Hobart Hurricanes are placed third in the points table. They have managed to win six out of 10 games and have 13 points to their name. The Hurricanes beat Brisbane Heat Women by six wickets in their last game.

In a rain-curtailed fixture of 13 overs per side, the Hurricanes bowlers did a very good job of restricting the Heat Women to 100/6. Each of the Hurricanes’ bowlers picked up a wicket. Mignon du Preez top-scored with 37 to help her team chase down the total with three balls to spare.

Melbourne Stars Women, meanwhile, have eight points to their name and are placed in the bottom half of the points table. They came out on top by five wickets in the Melbourne Derby against Melbourne Renegades Women in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, Sasha Moloney and Annabel Sutherland picked up four and three wickets, respectively, to restrict the Renegades Women to 148 in 20 overs. Sutherland then remained unbeaten on 62 off just 29 balls to help her side chase down the total on the last ball.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details:

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 46, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 15 2022, Tuesday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Latrobe Recreation Ground, Latrobe

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Latrobe Recreation Ground is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early on in their innings. They will have to spend some time in the middle before playing their strokes freely.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Latrobe are expected to range between six and 14 degrees Celsius. There is a 40% chance of rain predicted on Tuesday.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

The Hurricanes Women are coming off a win and are expected to go with the same XI against the Stars Women.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith, Molly Strano

Melbourne Stars Women

The Stars Women aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination while facing the Hurricanes Women on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures. Both will be brimming with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they face each other on Tuesday.

Hobart Hurricanes have a good balance to their side and are higher placed in the table at the moment. They are expected to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women to win this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode

