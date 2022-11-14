Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 47, Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder Women will square off against the Melbourne Renegades Women in the 47th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday.

Sydney Thunder Women are placed in seventh position in the points table with five points to their name. They have only managed to win a single game out of 11. They have lost seven in total, while three have been washed out due to rain.

The Sydney Thunder faced the Adelaide Strikers Women in their last game. Bowling first, the Thunder Women restricted the Strikers Women to 92/3 in 14.3 overs. Rain arrived and the remainder of the game was washed out, with the two sides sharing a point each.

Melbourne Renegades Women, meanwhile, sit below Thunder Women in the points table in the last position with only five points to their name. They have lost nine games in total as nothing has gone right for them this season. They succumbed to the Melbourne Stars Women in their previous outing.

After being asked to bat first, the Renegades Women posted 148 on the board, thanks to a 54 from Josephine Dooley. Sarah Coyte bowled beautifully to pick up three wickets but the Renegades were unsuccessful in defending the total in the last over. They will be eager to move up the table by winning against the Thunder Women.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 47, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 15 2022, Tuesday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Manuka Oval assists bowlers. The pacers may get some extra zip off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game. The surface is likely to stay true throughout the game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

Conditions in Canberra will be ideal for a game of cricket, with temperatures expected to range between two and 14 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder Women

With rain playing spoilsport in their last fixture, the Thunder Women will be eager to grab their second win on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Olivia Porter, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates

Melbourne Renegades Women

The Renegades Women lost their previous fixture but are expected to back their players and go with the same XI.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Erica Kershaw, Shabnim Ismail, Ella Hayward

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. Nothing has gone right for them and time is running out for both. They will be hoping to gain some momentum heading into the business end of the competition.

Melbourne Renegades Women look strong on paper as compared to Sydney Thunder Women and might just edge them in their upcoming contest.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades Women to win this encounter.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode

