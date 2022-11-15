Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 48, Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Stars Women will lock horns against the Hobart Hurricanes in the 48th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the Latrobe Recreation Ground in Latrobe. Both these sides met the other day and it will be a reverse fixture at the same venue.

Melbourne Stars Women beat Hobart Hurricanes in a close-fought contest in the 46th match of the competition. After being asked to bat first, the Hurricanes Women posted 130 on the board, with Nicola Carey top-scoring with 31. The Stars Women picked up eight wickets in total, with Annabel Sutherland finishing with figures of 3/18 in her four overs.

Chasing 132, Alice Capsey played a fantastic knock of 80* off 52 balls to help her side get across the line with five balls to spare. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Capsey stood tall against the Hurricanes Women and took her side across the line. Molly Strano and Carey picked up three and two wickets respectively, but it wasn’t enough as the Hurricanes Women failed to defend the total.

The reverse fixture promises to be another cracking contest. Stars Women will be eager to repeat their performance and complete a double over the Hurricanes Women. The Hurricanes will be eager to seek revenge for their loss the other day.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 48, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 16, 2022, Wednesday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Latrobe Recreation Ground, Latrobe

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Latrobe Recreation Ground is good for batting. We saw the batters play their strokes freely the other day and expect it to remain the same on Wednesday. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday, with the temperature in Latrobe expected to hover between 10 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

Don’t expect the Melbourne Stars Women to tinker with the winning combination for their game against the Hurricanes Women.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Hobart Hurricanes Women

We may see Heather Graham come into the side in place of Amy Smith on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Rachel Trenaman, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith, Molly Strano

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

Both these sides met the other day and the Stars Women finished on the winning side. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Hurricanes will be eager to seek revenge for their loss.

Melbourne Stars look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars Women to win this encounter.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode

Poll : Lizelle Lee to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes