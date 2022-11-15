Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 49, Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers Women will square off against the Brisbane Heat Women in a top-of-the-table clash at the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Wednesday.

Sydney Sixers Women are having a fantastic time in this year’s competition. They have played 11 games so far, winning eight of those. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 17 points.

They beat Perth Scorchers by six wickets in their last game in a thriller of a contest. Bowling first, the Sixers Women struggled as the Perth Scorchers Women posted a mammoth 176/4 on the board. Ashleigh Gardner picked up two wickets for the Sixers Women. In reply, a batting masterclass from Alyssa Healy (107* off 64 balls) helped them chase down the total on the last ball of the match.

Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, have 16 points to their name. They have also won eight out of 12 games so far. They beat Adelaide Strikers Women by two runs (via DLS method) in their last game in a rain-curtailed fixture of 16 overs per side.

Batting first, Amelia Kerr top-scored with 32 as Brisbane Heat posted 114/6 on the board. Each of the Heat bowlers picked up at least a wicket, with Kerr finishing with three as they defended the total successfully. They will be eager to go to the top of the table by beating the table-toppers on Wednesday.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 49, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 16 2022, Wednesday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval is good for batting. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the game and the fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this deck.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Sydney are expected to hover between 11 and 17 degrees Celsius. We may witness interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on Wednesday.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sixers Women won a thriller of a game in their last outing and are expected to go with the winning combination on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Peterson, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Jade Allen

Brisbane Heat Women

The Brisbane Heat Women are likely to field the same XI that featured against the Strikers Women.

Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off tight wins in their respective previous fixtures. With this being a fight for the top spot, a cracking contest is on the cards on Wednesday.

Sydney Sixers look like a settled unit and will be keen to put their best foot forward to hold on to the top spot.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win this encounter.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode

