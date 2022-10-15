Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 5, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Renegades Women will lock horns against Adelaide Strikers Women in the fifth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. The Ray Mitchell Oval, Harru Park in Mackay will host this exciting contest.

Melbourne Renegades Women will be playing their opening game of the competition on Sunday. They have a solid squad for the upcoming edition of the Women’s Big Bash League. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tayla Vlaeminck, and Sophie Molineux will play a vital role for the Women in Red. Sophie Molineux has been handed the responsibility of leading the side.

The team have a lethal bowling pair in Shabnim Ismail and Vlaeminck. Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham has plenty of experience in the shortest format and will lead the spin department.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced Sydney Sixers Women in their opening game and suffered a loss in a closely-fought contest.

The Strikers' bowlers struggled throughout their innings as the Sixers posted 151 on the board. In response, Katie Mack top-scored with 34 at the top of the order. However, a lack of contributions from the lower-order batters resulted in the Strikers finishing their innings on 134/9, losing the game by 17 runs.

They will have to be on their toes while facing the Renegades Women to register their first win of the competition.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 5, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 04:45 AM IST

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Ray Mitchell Oval is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. The batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mackay is expected to hover between 22 to 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

Harmanpreet Kaur won’t be available for their opening fixture on Sunday.

Probable XI

Courtney Webb, Rhiann O Donnell, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux (c), Sarah Coyte, Josephine Dooley (wk), Carly Leeson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Prestwidge.

Adelaide Strikers Women

The Strikers Women need to fire in unison in their second game to register their first win of the competition. Don’t expect them to make any changes to their side.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades will be playing their first game of the competition and will be hoping to get off to a winning start. The Adelaide Strikers suffered a loss in their opening fixture and will be eager to bounce back in the competition.

Adelaide Strikers looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win this encounter

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

