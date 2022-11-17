Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 50, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Adelaide Strikers Women will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 50th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the North Sydney Oval on Friday.

Adelaide Strikers Women have won six out of 12 games and are currently placed in fifth position with 13 points to their name. They suffered a two-run defeat (via DLS method) at the hands of the Brisbane Heat Women in their last game.

Megan Schutt picked up three wickets to help restrict Brisbane Heat Women to 114/6 in a rain-curtailed fixture of 16 overs per side. Laura Wolvaardt at the top of the order scored 45 to take the game to the last over but they failed to get across the line.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table with 15 points. They have won seven out of 12 games so far. They beat Melbourne Stars Women by 38 runs in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Mignon du Preez of Hobart played a well-composed knock of 50* to help her side post 152/7 on the board. Hayley Jensen picked up two of the six wickets to defend the total successfully.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 50, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 18 2022, Friday, 10:10 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Friday, with the temperatures in Sydney expected to range between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women

The Strikers Women lost a hard-fought contest against the Heat Women in their last game but are expected to back their players and go with the same XI.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Hobart Hurricanes Women

The Hurricanes are coming off a win in their last game and aren't likely to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Rachel Trenaman, Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani (c), Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith, Molly Strano

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

The Strikers Women are coming off a loss in their last game whereas the Hurricanes Women won their previous fixture. The Strikers Women will be eager to get back to winning ways on Friday.

However, that might prove to be a tough task as the Hobart Hurricanes have the winning momentum behind them and will be eager to carry it forward.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women to win this encounter.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode

Poll : Deandra Dottin to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes