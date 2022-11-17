Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 51, Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

It’s time for the Sydney Derby in the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. The Sydney Sixers Women will lock horns with Sydney Thunder Women in the 51st match to be held at the North Sydney Oval on Friday.

The Sydney Sixers became the first side to qualify for the semi-finals after they beat Brisbane Heat Women by five wickets in their last game. They are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 19 points to their name. They have won nine out of 12 games so far.

Bowling first, Kate Peterson finished with figures of 4/17 in her four overs to help them restrict Brisbane Heat Women to 163/5 at the end of their 20 overs. Contributions from Suzie Bates (41), Erin Burns (51*) and Sophie Ecclestone (47*) helped them chase down the total with three balls to spare.

Sydney Thunder Women, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have only managed to win a single game out of 12 and have lost eight in total. They only have five points to their name and have already been knocked out of the competition.

Sydney Thunder Women lost to Melbourne Renegades Women by eight wickets in their last fixture. After being asked to bat first, the Thunder batters never got going as they were bundled out on 95. Sammy-Jo Johnson and Lauren Smith picked up a wicket each but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 51, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 18 2022, Friday, 01:35 pm IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval looks good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue as the surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Sydney are expected to hover between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sixers have found the right combination and aren't expected to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Peterson, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Sydney Thunder Women

Nothing is going right for the Thunder Women and they will have to play their A-game to come out on top against the Sixers Women.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

The two sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. The Sixers Women are sitting comfortably at the top of the table whereas the Thunder Women are reeling at the bottom. The Sixers Women certainly start as the favorites to win the game on Friday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win this encounter.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode

