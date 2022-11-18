Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 52, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 52 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will see Melbourne Stars take on Perth Scorchers at the Ted Summerton Reserve in Moe in Victoria.

Melbourne Stars have won four of their 12 games and are in the bottom half of the points table with ten points. They're coming off a loss against Hobart Hurricanes.

With the Stars bowling first, Annabel Sutherland and Alice Capsey picked up two wickets apiece as the Hurricanes were restricted to 152-7. Capsey top-scored with 38, but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in the Stars fall short by 38 runs.

The Scorchers, meanwhile, have 13 points, winning six games and losing five. The defending champions lost their last game against Sydney Sixers. After the Scorchers were asked to bat first, fifties from Beth Mooney (75*) and Marizanne Kapp (68) helped to 176.

Sophie Devine and Piepa Cleary picked up two wickets apiece but they failed to stop the Sixers off the last ball of the game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 52, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 19, 2022, Saturday; 05:10 am IST

Venue: Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe, Victoria

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Ted Summerton Reserve is a balanced one. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface, though.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Saturday, with the temperature expected to range between 12 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

Tess Flintoff could play n place of Una Raymond-Hoey

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Perth Scorchers Women

Expect the Scorchers to play the same XI that took the field against the Sixers.

Probable XI

Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Louise Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off losses in their respective previous fixtures and will look to return to winning ways. The Scorchers look a more settled unit, so expect them to win.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and Fancode

