Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 54, Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers Women will lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 54th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the North Sydney Oval on Sunday.

Sydney Sixers Women have already sealed a berth in the final of this edition of the Women’s Big Bash League. They are the table-toppers, having won 10 out of 13 games. The Sixers have lost only two games so far and have 21 points to their name. They defeated Sydney Thunder Women in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Ellyse Perry (45) and Ashleigh Gardner (85) helped them post 178 on the board. Kate Peterson then picked up three wickets, which helped them restrict Thunder Women to 160/7 for a 18-run win. They will look to finish the league stages on a high.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, meanwhile, are placed third in the points table. They have 16 points under their belt, having won seven games so far. A win in their last league game will see them qualify for the playoffs. They lost to Adelaide Strikers Women in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Mignon du Preez scored 75 but lacked support from the other end as the Hurricanes Women were bundled out on 154. The bowlers picked up only two wickets as they failed to defend the total. They will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance in their upcoming clash against the Sixers Women.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 54, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 20 2022, Sunday, 08:10 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some extra zip off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Sydney are expected to hover between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sixers Women aren't likely to make any changes to their playing XI for their clash against the Hurricanes Women.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Peterson, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Hobart Hurricanes Women

We will probably see the Hurricanes Women field the same XI for their must-win clash against the Sixers Women on Sunday.

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Amy Smith, Molly Strano

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

The Sixers Women have already sealed a berth in the final, whereas the Hurricanes Women will have to win their last game to qualify for the playoffs. Although the Hurricanes Women will be going all out in the upcoming contest, overcoming the in-form Sixers could be an uphill task.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win this encounter.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

