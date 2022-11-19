Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 55, Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Stars Women will square off against the Brisbane Heat Women in the 55th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the Ted Summerton Reserve in Moe, Victoria.

Melbourne Stars Women have already been knocked out of the competition. They have managed to win only five out of 13 games and have only 12 points to their name. They spoiled the Perth Scorchers Women's party with a six-run win in their last outing at the same venue.

After being asked to bat first, the Stars’ top-order batters contributed to post 179/8 on the board. Alice Capsey then picked up three wickets for the Stars to restrict the Scorchers Women to 173.

Brisbane Heat Women, meanwhile, are placed second in the points table. They have won eight out of 13 games and have 16 points to their name. They suffered a loss against the Sydney Sixers Women in their last fixture.

Skipper Jess Jonassen top-scored with 38 as the Brisbane Heat Women finished their innings on 163/5. The bowlers picked up five wickets but were unsuccessful in defending the total as the Sixers Women got across the line in the last over.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 55, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 20 2022, Sunday, 08:30 am IST

Venue: Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe, Victoria

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ted Summerton Reserve looks good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue on Sunday.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

Ideal conditions won't be on offer for a game of cricket. Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday, with temperatures expected to hover between seven and 18 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

Tess Flintoff might come back into the side for their clash against the Brisbane Heat Women on Sunday.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophie Reid, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Bess Heath, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Una Raymond-Hoey/Tess Flintoff, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Brisbane Heat Women

We will likely see the Heat Women go with the same XI that took the field in their last outing against the Melbourne Stars Women.

Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Jess Kerr

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

The Stars Women have already been knocked out of the competition and will be eager to spoil the party of the Heat Women, who will be looking to finish the league stages on a winning note.

However, Brisbane Heat look strong on paper and are expected to seal a berth in the playoffs by coming out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win this encounter.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

