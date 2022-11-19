Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 56, Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The last league game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will see Sydney Thunder Women square off against the Adelaide Strikers Women at the North Sydney Oval on Sunday.

Sydney Thunder Women didn’t have the best of seasons as nothing went right for them. They managed to win only a single game out of 13 and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost to the Sydney Sixers Women in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, Sam Bates picked up three wickets but the other bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Sixers Women posted 178 on the board. In reply, Tammy Beaumont scored 51 at the top of the order but the other batters failed to contribute as they finished their innings on 160/7 to lose the game by 18 runs. They will be hoping to finish the tournament on a high.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, kept themselves alive in the competition after beating Hobart Hurricanes Women in their previous fixture. They have 15 points to their name and a win in their last game against the Sydney Thunder Women will see them seal a berth in the playoffs.

Each of the Strikers’ bowlers picked up at least a wicket as they knocked over the Hurricanes Women on 154. Jemma Barsby was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/27.

Chasing 155, a batting masterclass from skipper Tahlia McGrath (93* off 51 balls) helped the Strikers Women chase down the total in 14.5 overs to grab two crucial points. They will be looking to repeat their performances in their last league game on Sunday.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 56, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 20th 2022, Sunday, 11:45 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game as the ball may hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Sydney are expected to range between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius. There is no rain predicted on Sunday and we expect a full game to be played.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder Women

The Thunder Women will have to fire in unison to grab their second win and finish the competition on a winning note.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones (wk), Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Olivia Porter, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samuel Bates

Adelaide Strikers Women

The Strikers Women are coming off a win in their last game and aren't expected to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Deandra Dottin, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

The Thunder Women are out of the competition and are really struggling. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, have the winning momentum behind them and are poised to carry it forward.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win this encounter.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

