Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 6, Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The sixth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will see Sydney Sixers Women take on the Melbourne Stars Women at Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park in Mackay on Sunday (October 16)

Sydney Sixers Women are on a roll in this year’s competition. They have played two games and won both. The side will be high on confidence after beating Adelaide Strikers Women in their previous fixture.

Batting first against the Strikers, the Sixers Women posted 151 on the board, thanks to contributions from Suzie Bates (82*) and Ellyse Perry (58). The bowlers then stepped up and restricted Adelaide Strikers Women to 134 to win the game by 17 runs. Sophie Ecclestone finished with figures of 4/17.

Melbourne Stars Women, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced Brisbane Heat Women in their opening fixture and suffered a loss in a closely-fought contest.

The Stars bowler struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Brisbane Heat Women posted 179 on the board. Lauren Winfield-Hill (74) and Annabel Sutherland (45) tried hard for the Stars. However, a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in the side falling nine runs short of the target. The Stars have to fire in unison against the high-flying Sixers Women in their next game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 6, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, Sunday, 08:10 am IST

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Ray Mitchell Oval is a good surface to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mackay is expected to be in the mid-20s. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sixers Women have won two consecutive games so far and are not expected to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson.

Melbourne Stars Women

The Stars Women lost their opening fixture but don’t expect them to tinker with the playing XI so early in the competition.

Probable XI

Bess Heath, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

The Sixers are unbeaten in the competition so far. The Stars will have to bring their A-game to stop the Sixers from grabbing their third consecutive win on Sunday.

Sydney Sixers looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win this encounter

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

