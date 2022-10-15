Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 7, Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The seventh match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 will see Sydney Thunder Women lock horns against Perth Scorchers Women at Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney on Sunday, October 16.

Sydney Thunder got off to a losing start to this year’s competition. They faced Hobart Hurricanes in their opening game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 and suffered a loss.

Bowling first, the Thunder Women did a fine job of restricting the Hurricanes Women to 125 at the end of their 20 overs. Samantha Bates and Chloe Tryon picked up two wickets each for the Thunder.

The batters then failed to step up as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and fell short by 19 runs of the target. They will have to be at their absolute best while facing Perth Scorchers in their next outing.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. They are defending champions, having won their maiden title last year. Sophie Devine will be leading the Scorchers in this edition and will be eager to start their campaign on a winning note.

The likes of Beth Mooney, Marizanne Kapp, and Alana King have plenty of experience at the highest level and it will come in handy for the Scorchers this season. They have a good mixture of young and experienced players and are certainly a team to look forward to in this year’s competition.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 7, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, Sunday, 11.30 am IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Blacktown International Sportspark looks good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

The conditions in Sydney will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to hover between 14 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder Women

The Thunder Women lost their opening fixture but expect them to back their players and go with the same XI that featured in the last game.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Lauren Smith, Lea Tahuhu, Belinda Vakarewa, and Samantha Bates.

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine will be leading the side and will be hoping to start their campaign on a positive note.

Probable XI

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo, Marizanne Kapp, Georgia Wyllie, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Mathilda Carmichael, and Lilly Mills.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

The Thunder Women are coming off a loss in their previous fixture whereas this will be the first game of the Scorchers Women this season. They will look to get off to a winning start, whereas the Thunder Women will be eyeing their first win.

Perth Scorchers have a good balance to their side and expect them to kick start the competition with a win.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win this encounter.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Poll : Tammy Beaumont to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes