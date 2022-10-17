Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 9, Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Brisbane Heat Women will square off against Melbourne Renegades Women in the ninth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, in Mackay.

Brisbane Heat Women lost their opening fixture against Sydney Sixers Women but bounced back to beat Melbourne Stars Women in their next clash. It was a hard-fought contest and the Heat Women held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Brisbane Heat Women posted a mammoth 179 on the board, thanks to contributions from Ellie Johnston (54), Georgia Voll (40*) and Georgia Redmayne (33). Skipper Jess Jonassen picked up three wickets with the ball to restrict Melbourne Stars Women to 170 and win the game by nine runs.

The Melbourne Renegades Women, on the other hand, got off to a winning start at the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. They beat Adelaide Strikers Women in a nail-biting contest to grab two points.

Bowling first, Renegades skipper Sophie Molineux finished with figures of 4/23 to help her side restrict the Strikers Women to 126/7. Molineux then top-scored with the bat with 32. The game went down to the wire and the Renegades Women held their nerves to get across the line with one ball to spare.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 9, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 18 2022, Tuesday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The pitch at Ray Mitchell Oval is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect another high-scoring affair at this venue.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Mackay are expected to hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat Women

Brisbane Heat Women have got the right combination and are expected to back it against the Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Ellie Johnston, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Jess Kerr

Melbourne Renegades

The Melbourne Renegades Women aren't likely to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Josephine Dooley (wk), Evelyn Jones, Courtney Webb, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Shabnim Ismail

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat Women bounced back after losing their first game of the competition to win their next game. Melbourne Renegades Women, meanwhile, won their opening fixture. Their meeting on Tuesday is thus expected to be a cracker of a contest.

Melbourne Renegades have a good balance to their side and look to be having a very strong unit this time aroud. They are expected to come out on top in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades Women to win this encounter.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

