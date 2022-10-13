Women's Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 1

The Sydney Sixers, captained by Ellyse Perry, started their campaign on a stupendous note. They defeated Jess Jonassen's Brisbane Heat by four wickets at Harrup Park in Mackay.

Skipper Perry led from the front and won the Player of the Match award for her all-around show. She picked up crucial wickets of Grace Harris and Amelia Kerr and finished with figures of 2/27.

On the back of her spell, the Sixers restricted the Heat to a total of 141. Matlian Brown was the standout performer for the Sixers, having picked up three wickets for 20 runs in three overs.

The left-hander Georgia Redmayne top-scored for the Heat with 49 runs off 39 balls with six fours. Georgia Voll scored 32, but she never managed to step on the gas. In the end, Charli Knott's unbeaten cameo of 21 off nine balls helped Heat to post a competitive total.

The Sixers had to work hard, but eventually chased the target down with one ball to spare. They found themselves in trouble after experienced batter, Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates and Ashleigh Gardner got out in single digits.

However, Perry and Erin Burns added 93 runs for the fourth wicket and bailed the team out of jail. While Perry scored a 48-ball 55, Burns notched up 50 off 37.

Sixers go to the top of table

After securing victory in their very first match, the Sixers moved to the top of the points table. Their net run rate of 0.160 isn't all that great, but the Sixers would be very much pleased with the way they have begun the 2022 campaign.

The Heat, on the other hand, have a net run rate of -0.160 and need to make amends soon to climb the ladder in the points table.

Poll : 0 votes