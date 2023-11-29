Women's Big Bash League 2023, Challenger, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

On Wednesday, November 29, the Challenger of WBBL 2023 will unfold featuring Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth.

Scorchers finished at the second spot in the points table with eight wins and six losses and advanced to the Challenger. Unfortunately, they faced their third consecutive defeat in the last league-stage match against Melbourne Stars, who had also defeated them in the previous reverse fixture.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt (32) and Sophie Devine (30) were the top scorers, but the rest of the team was dismissed in single digits, getting all out on 104. Despite Devine's three-wicket haul, the Stars successfully chased the target in the 15th over, winning by five wickets.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat enters the game after eliminating Sydney Thunder in the Eliminator with a 44-run victory. Batting first, Grace Harris scored 45, Amelia Kerr contributed 48, and with support from other batters, they set a challenging target of 170 runs.

In defense, Courtney Sippel took three wickets, Nicola Hancock took two, and skipper Jess Jonassen, along with Amelia, claimed one wicket each to secure the victory.

The Challenger winner will face Adelaide Strikers in the finals at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Challenger, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 02:10 pm IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Records

Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women have played 19 head-to-head matches. Among these, the Scorchers emerged victorious in eight games. This season, the two teams have clashed twice, each securing a win in one of the matches.

Match Played: 19

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 8

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 11

No Result: -

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth has maintained a neutral status. In the last three games of this season, the team batting first emerged victorious in two matches. The average first innings score between 160-165 runs. Considering this trend, it is likely that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

The weather at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth is expected to be sunny with a temperature of 24°C at 4:00 pm. There is no precipitation, and the humidity is at 56%.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable Xl

Perth Scorchers Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Chloe Ainsworth, Piepa Cleary

Brisbane Heat Women

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Bess Heath, Georgia Voll, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction

Brisbane Heat has a success rate of 57.89% against Perth Scorchers Women. Although they triumphed over the Scorchers in the fifth match of the season, they faced defeat in the reverse fixture, where Devine scored a century.

Scorchers secured the second position despite facing three consecutive losses. They are not going to remain passive and are surely gearing up to put up a strong fight in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win the match

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website