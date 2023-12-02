Women's Big Bash League 2023, Final, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will square off against each other in the WBBL 2023 final at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, December 2.

Adelaide Strikers finished at the top of the points table, with 11 wins and only three defeats under their belt. Their momentum continued in the last match, where they trumped Hobart Hurricanes by 77 runs.

Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt forged a solid 67-run partnership for the opening wicket to get the team off to a great start. Wolvaardt smashed 73 off 65 to guide Adelaide to a formidable total of 164/3.

In reply, the Hurricanes failed to get going and were bundled out for 87 in the 16th over. Tahlia McGrath emerged as the standout bowler, securing three wickets, while Jemma Barsby and Anesu Mushangwe claimed two each.

On the other hand, the Brisbane Heat enter the match on the back of a convincing 67-run victory over Perth Scorchers in the Challenger. Opting to bat first, they set a robust total of 197/5, with Grace Harris (54), Amelia Kerr (31), and Charli Knott (32) leading the charge.

Georgia Voll picked up a four-wicket haul, while Jess Jonassen chipped in two scalps to contain the Scorchers to 130/8.

The reigning champions, Adelaide Strikers, are poised for a back-to-back title at their home ground, while the Brisbane Heat are determined to secure their third WBBL title.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Final, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: December 2, 2023, Saturday, 01.40 pm IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Records

In the 21 head-to-head encounters between Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women, the Heat have emerged victorious in 12 matches. In the current season, the teams have faced off twice, with each team securing one win each.

Match Played: 21

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 9

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 12

No Result: -

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide has hosted two gemes this season. The evening game featured a low-scoring contest, as the team batting first was bowled out for 104, and the opposing team successfully chased it down with five wickets to spare. We can expect favorable conditions for bowlers early on, with batters gaining momentum as the game progresses.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

Ideal weather conditions are expected at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide with a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, zero precipitation, and 56 percent humidity on Saturday at 6:00 pm (local time). It's forecasted to be a sunny evening for the Final.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable Xl

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, and Anesu Mushangwe.

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Bess Heath, Georgia Voll, Nicola Hancock, and Courtney Sippel.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction

Brisbane Heat Women hold a solid success rate of 57.14 percent against Adelaide Strikers Women. Their recent victory in the reverse fixture likely boosted their confidence following an earlier defeat.

Both teams will be riding high on confidence ahead of the game. The outcome may hinge on ground conditions, with previous records indicating an advantage for the chasing team.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

