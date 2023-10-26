Adelaide Strikers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will face off on Friday in the 12th match of WBBL 2023 at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Adelaide Strikers Women are looking great this season and are coming into this game after a four-wicket win against Melbourne Stars Women. All their bowlers did a fine job of restricting the opposition to 133/6. Megan Schutt picked up two wickets while others took one wicket each.

Katie Mack was named the player of the match for scoring 48 off 40. Bridget Patterson and Madeline Penna also made fine contributions in the middle order to assist their side to reach the target with two balls to spare.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes Women are coming off back-to-back defeats with their last loss coming to Perth Scorchers Women by 7 wickets. The first was in Aurora Stadium at Launceston and the previous one was at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

Elyse Villani's 39 and Naomi Stalenberg's half-century contributed to Hobart Hurricanes posting a total of 158 runs. Unfortunately, the bowlers had a tough time as the Scorchers' top order aggressively pursued the target, securing the victory in the 19th over. Despite their efforts, the bowlers only managed to claim three wickets, which proved insufficient.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 12, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, Friday, 11:10 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The Allan Border Field in Brisbane offers an average-scoring pitch, with pacers anticipated to capitalize on some movement on offer. Spinners, on the other hand, will need to focus on precision with respect to their lines and lengths. The average first innings score has been around 130-135 runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Report

We can expect a mild day at Allan Border Field in Brisbane with a temperature of around 20°C. However, players need to be prepared for possible showers as there's a 56% chance of precipitation, accompanied by a wind speed of 34 km/h.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable Xl

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Georgia Adams, Annie O Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Heather Graham, Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Hayley Silver-holmes, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction

The head-to-head record clearly favors Adelaide Strikers Women against Hobart Hurricanes Women, with Strikers winning 11 out of their previous 15 encounters. The Hurricanes have managed only three victories, and one match ended without a result.

Additionally, this season, Strikers are in a better position compared to their counterparts. Given Strikers' performance and track record, they are surely the favorites.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win this game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website