Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 13, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The 13th game of WBBL 2023 on Friday, October 27, will see Brisbane Heat Women take on Melbourne Stars Women at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat have been the top performers in the current WBBL season. With three wins from as many games, they are ranked at the top of the points table. Their latest triumph came against Sydney Sixers, whom they defeated by 3 wickets.

After choosing to bowl first, the Heat restricted the Sixers to 146/8 with skipper Jess Jonassen, Courtney Sippel, and Nicola Hancock taking two wickets each.

During the chase, Grace Harris provided a strong start with her 19-ball 39 while Georgia Voll (39) and Jonassen (27) chipped in with important contributions as they reached the target in 19 overs.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars suffered a four-wicket loss against the Adelaide Strikers in their previous encounter. In a low-scoring thriller, the Stars reached a total of 133/6 in the first innings, thanks to Maia Bouchier's 48-run knock off 38 balls.

The Strikers reached the target with just two balls left in their innings with four wickets in hand. Alice Capsey took two wickets for 19 runs for the Melbourne Stars.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 13, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, Friday, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Allan Border Field in Brisbane is known for its moderate scoring, providing pacers an opportunity to exploit some movement. On the other hand, spinners will need to maintain their lines and lengths to pick up wickets. Typically, the average first innings score on this pitch ranges from 130 to 135 runs.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Report

On Friday at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, the weather is forecasted to be partly cloudy with a temperature of 17°C. There is a minimal precipitation chance of 6%, and the humidity is expected to be around 71%, with wind speed of 21 km/h.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable Xl

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Mignon du Preez, Jess Jonassen (c), Bess Heath, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Sarah Glenn, Courtney Sippel

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day, Milly Illingworth

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction

Brisbane Heat Women have a favorable record in their head-to-head encounters against Melbourne Stars, with eight victories out of 15 matches. The Melbourne Stars have managed to win six matches, and one encounter ended without a result.

In the ongoing tournament, Brisbane Heat have been unbeaten while the Stars have lost two out of three games. So, the Brisbane Heat will be the favorites in this matchup.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win this game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website