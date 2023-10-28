Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 15, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

On October 29, the 15th match of WBBL 2023 between Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women is set to take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne.

After their maiden victory over the Sixers in the opening game, Melbourne Stars Women have lost three games in a row. The Adelaide Strikers dealt two successive blows as well as a loss against Brisbane Heat by 13 runs.

During the first half of the recent match against Heat, Alice Capsey and Annabel Sutherland combined forces to claim a couple of wickets. Milly Illingworth and Kim Garth contributed to restricting the opposition to a total of 150/6.

However, the batting lineup struggled, with Capsey (52) and Garth (45) emerging as the top run-scorers, while the remaining batters were dismissed at 137/7 with minimal contributions in the single digits.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers Women made a strong comeback, securing a convincing 7-wicket victory against the Hurricanes in the previous match. This win came on the heels of a 50-run defeat by Brisbane Heat in their second game. As a result, the Sophie Devine-led side currently hold the third position on the points table, having four points to their name.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 15, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 29, 2023, Sunday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The wicket at Junction Oval in Melbourne has proven to be a relatively neutral surface for batting. The team batting first has won three out of four matches played at this ground. The average first innings score here this season has been around 160-165 runs.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Report

With partly cloudy skies we can expect a pleasant evening at Melbourne. No precipitation is forecasted, and the humidity stands at a comfortable 45%.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Day

Perth Scorchers Women

Chloe Piparo, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Darke, Amy Jones, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Zoe Britcliffe, Lilly Mills, Stella Campbell

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction

With a historical record of seven wins and 10 losses against Perth Scorchers in WBBL, Melbourne Stars face a challenging matchup today. The head-to-head win-loss of 41.18% suggests a competitive history between the two teams.

Currently ranked in the bottom two, the Stars encounter a formidable Scorchers side who are positioned in the top three.

Prediction: Perth Scorcher Women to win this game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

