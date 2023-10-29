Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 16, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

On October 29, the 16th match of WBBL 2023 between Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women is set to take place at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers Women have been hot and cold so far in the tournament. They faced their second loss in the previous encounter against the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets after the match was reduced to eight overs per side due to rain.

Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt scored 32 and 35 runs, respectively, to put up a target of 75 runs. However, despite taking three wickets, the Hurricanes chased down the target in the seventh over.

Brisbane Heat Women have maintained a flawless record, securing victory in all four matches. They displayed a dominant performance in the previous match against Melbourne Stars, where they triumphed by 13 runs

The opening batters set the tone, and contributions from Georgia Voll with an unbeaten 48 and Charli Knott's quick-fire knock of 31(14) propelled them to post a target of 150 runs.

In response, Knott again showcased her bowling prowess, claiming a couple of wickets, backed by Sarah Glenn and skipper Jess Jonassen. Nicola Hancock also chipped in with a wicket, sealing their fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 16, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 29, 2023, Sunday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The wicket at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide is expected to favor both aspects of the game. Early on, batters can capitalize on scoring quickly, but as the match unfolds, bowlers are likely to come into play.

In the recent match at this venue, the target was set at 178 runs, yet the opposing team faced a challenging dismissal, being bowled out for just 29 runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Report

On Sunday evening at the Karen Rolton Oval, we can expect a cool 15°C temperature with a breeze of 21 km/h. Mostly cloudy skies are predicted, but just with a 1% chance of rain.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable Xl

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Voll, Mignon du Preez, Jess Jonassen (c), Bess Heath (wk), Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Sarah Glenn, Courtney Sippel

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction

It's been a close head-to-head between Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women in their history. Out of 18 games, Brisbane Heat hold the edge with 11 victories, while Adelaide Strikers have claimed victory in eight. The Strikers have been in control in the last five head-to-head games, securing wins in four of them.

Despite the Strikers' success, Brisbane Heat's unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament makes them the clear favorites heading into the upcoming game.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win this game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

