Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 17, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Hobart Hurricanes Women will face Sydney Thunder Women on Monday, October 30, in the 17th match of WBBL 2023 at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston at 12:40 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes faced Adelaide Strikers in their previous WBBL encounter. After being asked to bat first, the Strikers scored 74-1 in eight overs (the match length was reduced due to rain).

In response, Elyse Villani played a captain's knock, remaining unbeaten with an impressive 39 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 162.50. Lizelle Lee also contributed 21 runs at a strike rate of 233.33 as the Hurricanes chased down the target in seven overs.

Sydney Thunder Women, on the other hand, registered an eight-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades Women in their previous encounter.

The Melbourne Renegades scored 147-5 in the first innings, thanks to Courtney Webb's 31-run knock off 30 balls. Georgia Wareham anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47 runs off 34 balls.

Sydney Thunder reached 151-2 in just 17.3 overs with the help of Chamari Athapaththu's 80 off 54 balls.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 17, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 30, 2023, Monday, 12:40 pm IST

Venue: University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

This will be the second match of the tournament at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston.

The team batting first won the last game after posting 186 on the board and restricting the opposition to just 88 runs. As per the records, the pitch has favored both departments and is expected to stay true in this game as well.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Report

On Monday evening in Launceston, we can expect a cloudy sky with a temperature of 13°C. There's a slight chance of precipitation (14%), and the humidity stands at 62%, accompanied by a moderate wind of 29 km/h.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable Xl

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Bryony Smith, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail

Sydney Thunder Women

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women have met on 15 occasions so far in the tournament’s history, with the latter winning 10 of those matches.

The Hurricanes have struggled in the ongoing season, but Sydney Thunder have won both of their opening games and will come into this contest high on confidence.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder Women to win this game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website