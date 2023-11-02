Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 20, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The 20th match of WBBL 2023 on Thursday, November 2, will feature a showdown between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Stars Women at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, currently ranked fifth in the points table, clinched their second consecutive victory in their last match, defeating Sydney Thunder by 24 runs. Opener Lizelle Lee delivered a stellar performance with a remarkable 91-run innings backed by skipper Elyse Villani’s 40 and Heather Graham’s 31* off 23. They set a first innings total of 174/3 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Molly Strano took a couple of wickets, while Nicola Carey and Amy Smith took one each. The overall bowling effort successfully limited Sydney Thunder Women to 150/6.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars Women put an end to their three-match losing streak in their most recent game against Perth Scorchers. They set a target of 155 runs, thanks to contributions from Annabel Sutherland 49(27), Alice Capsey 31(25), and Sophie Reid 25(27).

In the bowling unit, Sophie Day delivered a magnificent spell, taking 4/27, while Sutherland and Capsey bagged two wickets each. The collective effort of the bowling unit helped restrict the opposition to 147 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 20, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 2, 2023, Thursday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

Historically, the Bellerive Oval has been known for its slow-paced wickets that tend to flatten out as the game progresses. However, with recent changes in its characteristics, matches now showcase a more balanced contest between batters and bowlers. The typical first innings score at this ground has been averaging around 140-150 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Report

On Thursday, looks like a cool evening at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. We can expect temperatures around 13°C with a touch of clouds, a low chance, 3%, of rain, and a breeze of 18 km/h.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable Xl

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Bryony Smith, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson

Melbourne Stars Women

Sophia Dunkley, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Sophie Reid, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction

In their head-to-head encounters, Hobart Hurricanes Women have emerged victorious in 10 out of 16 matches, while Melbourne Stars Women have secured six wins. The Hurricanes have won three out of their last five head-to-head games.

With two consecutive victories under their belt, the Hurricanes will aim to sustain their winning momentum in the upcoming match as well.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women to win this game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website