Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 27, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On November 6, Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women are set to face off in the 27th game of WBBL 2023 at North Sydney Oval.

Sydney Thunder Women are having a great season as they are currently in the top three of the WBBL 2023 points table. They defeated Melbourne Stars Women in the previous game to claim their fourth victory by 9 wickets.

Melbourne Stars posted a total of 123/5, with impressive bowling spells from HJ Darlington (2/13) and Sammy-Jo Johnson (1/29). In response, Sydney Thunder dominated the chase, thanks to Chamari Athapaththu's quick-fire knock of 69 runs off 40 balls and Tahlia Wilson's unbeaten 45*.

Brisbane Heat bounced back against Hobart Hurricanes, overcoming their first defeat to Adelaide Strikers in their fourth game. They successfully chased down 120 runs in the 18th over, securing a six-wicket win.

Bowlers Charli Knott and Courtney Sippel each claimed two wickets, while Amelia Kerr showcased her all-round skills with both two wickets and a half-century. The impactful 21 off 13 by Knott, featuring two fours and a six, played a pivotal role in steering them to victory.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 27, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 6, 2023, Monday, 12:40 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The North Sydney Oval, Sydney, has witnessed high-scoring matches in the current tournament, providing favorable conditions for batsmen to accumulate runs. Bowlers, on the other hand, must focus on accuracy in their deliveries.

Three of the last four games have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score has been around 180-190.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Report

Looks like a perfect evening at North Sydney Oval — 18°C with a gentle breeze, and just a 1 percent chance of rain. Perfect conditions for a match!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable Xl

Sydney Thunder Women

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Bess Heath, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction

Out of the four games played at this venue, Sydney Thunder Women have won in two instances. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat Women hold a strong 55.56 percent success rate in head-to-head clashes against Sydney Thunder Women.

As both teams are having a successful season in the current tournament, the upcoming game is expected to be a fierce and competitive battle.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website