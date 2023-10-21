Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 3, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Stream Details

The fourth fixture of WBBL 2023 is set for Saturday, October 21, featuring a match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

The Adelaide Strikers Women, coming off after winning the previous WBBL 2022 season where they secured their maiden title by defeating two-time champions Sydney Sixers, enter this game with momentum. They secured the second spot on the leaderboard and advanced to the finals by convincingly beating Brisbane Heat in the Challenger.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars Women had a rough season last year. With five wins and six losses, they finished sixth and failed to qualify for the knockout phase.

Under the leadership of Tahlia McGrath, the Strikers boast a strong lineup including Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Adams and Megan Schutt. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars, captained by Australian women's team leader Meg Lanning, feature a formidable squad with players such as Sophia Dunkley, all-rounder Alice Capsey and Kim Garth.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 3, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 20, 2023, Saturday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

Karen Rolton Oval has proven to be a neutral playing surface, favoring the pacers who have exerted dominance. On the other hand, batters have faced challenges in accumulating runs on this pitch.

The average first innings score hovers around 140, underscoring the bowler-friendly conditions at the venue.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Report

We can expect a cool 15°C temperature with a slight breeze of 31 km/h in Adelaide. Saturday evening is likely to see partly cloudy skies, minimal precipitation and a decent humidity level of 53%.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable Xl

Adelaide Strikers Women

Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Adams, Tahlia McGrath (C), Annie O'Neil, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson(wk), Jemma Barsby, Danielle Gibson, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (C), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Olivia Henry, Nicole Faltum (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth, Sasha Moloney

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction

The Melbourne Stars Women have displayed dominance against the Adelaide Strikers Women, clinching victory in nine out of 16 head-to-head encounters. The Strikers, with seven wins and the defending champions from the previous season, present a formidable challenge.

However, the Stars hold the upper hand, having won four of the last five head-to-head clashes as well. So, Melbourne Stars are more likely to prevail in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website