Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 36, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On November 12th, Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will face off in the 36th match of WBBL 2023 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday (November 12).
On Saturday, Perth Scorchers Women dominated Melbourne Renegades, winning the match by 10 wickets. The Renegades set a target of 133 runs, but Perth's opening pair, Sophie Devine (70) and Beth Mooney (47), effortlessly chased it down in just 11.2 overs.
On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women registered a close win in the previous game against Melbourne Stars. In the first half, the Thunder were knocked out at 125/10. Hannah Darlington's outstanding five-wicket haul, supported by the rest of the bowling attack, played a crucial role in securing a four-run win for the side.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details
Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 36, Women's Big Bash League 2023
Date and Time: November 12, 04:40 am IST
Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report
The pitch at Junction Oval has been neutral favoring both batting and bowling departments. The team batting first has won five out of seven matches. Perth Scorchers won their most recent match here by ten wickets.
The average first-innings score is 160-170 runs.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Report
On Sunday morning, the weather at Junction Oval looks sunny, with a temperature of 16°C. There's no chance of precipitation and the humidity is at a comfortable 51%.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable Xl
Perth Scorchers Women
Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel.
Sydney Thunder Women
Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction
Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers are currently the top performers in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League. However, the Scorchers boast a 58.82% success rate against Thunder in the head-to-head records. Scorchers have also won three out of their last five head-to-head matches.
Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win the match
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website
Check out India Squad for World Cup 2023 & South Africa Squad for World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest News.