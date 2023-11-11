Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 36, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On November 12th, Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will face off in the 36th match of WBBL 2023 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday (November 12).

On Saturday, Perth Scorchers Women dominated Melbourne Renegades, winning the match by 10 wickets. The Renegades set a target of 133 runs, but Perth's opening pair, Sophie Devine (70) and Beth Mooney (47), effortlessly chased it down in just 11.2 overs.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women registered a close win in the previous game against Melbourne Stars. In the first half, the Thunder were knocked out at 125/10. Hannah Darlington's outstanding five-wicket haul, supported by the rest of the bowling attack, played a crucial role in securing a four-run win for the side.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 36, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 12, 04:40 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Junction Oval has been neutral favoring both batting and bowling departments. The team batting first has won five out of seven matches. Perth Scorchers won their most recent match here by ten wickets.

The average first-innings score is 160-170 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Report

On Sunday morning, the weather at Junction Oval looks sunny, with a temperature of 16°C. There's no chance of precipitation and the humidity is at a comfortable 51%.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable Xl

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel.

Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction

Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers are currently the top performers in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League. However, the Scorchers boast a 58.82% success rate against Thunder in the head-to-head records. Scorchers have also won three out of their last five head-to-head matches.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win the match

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website