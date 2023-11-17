Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 43, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On Friday, the 43rd game of WBBL 2023 will see Brisbane Heat take on Melbourne Renegades at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

In their previous encounter this season, Heat secured a narrow six-run win, with Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne falling just short of half-centuries. Effective bowling from Sarah Glenn (four wickets) and Charli Knott (three wickets) contributed to Heat's success.

Hayley Matthews claimed a three-wicket haul for the Renegades, and Georgia Wareham (36) top-scored with Tammy Beaumont adding a quickfire knock of 34 (18).

In their recent games, Brisbane beat Hobart Hurricanes by 53 runs, while the Renegades extended their losing streak to eight games with a four-run loss to Melbourne Stars. The Heat are third in the standings, while the Renegades are at the bottom, eyeing their second win.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 43, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 17, 2023, Friday; 02:10 pm IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The wicket at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is a balanced one, with the team batting first winning three of four games. The average first innings score is around 170.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head Records

In 16 meetings, the Renegades have seven wins. However, Heat have an edge in recent clashes, winning the reverse fixture and four of last five meetings.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

The temperature should be 23°C (73°F). There is a 44% chance of precipitation, and the humidity is expected to be 73%. Showers are expected.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable Xl

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Bess Heath, Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton

Melbourne Renegades Women

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Emma de Broughe, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Sara Kennedy

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction

Brisbane have outperformed Melbourne this season and holds a higher head-to-head record. Given the Renegades' struggles, having suffered nine losses in ten games, the Heat should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat to win

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website