Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 48, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 48th match of WBBL 2023 will feature a matchup between the Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at Cricket Central, Sydney on Tuesday, November 21.

Sydney Thunder recently secured a commanding nine-wicket victory against the table-toppers, Perth Scorchers. Opting to bowl first, they limited the Scorchers to 116/8, with Chamari Athapaththu and Lauren Smith each claiming two wickets, supported by the rest of the bowling unit.

In the chase, Athapaththu's unbeaten 77* and skipper Heather Knight's 32 off 34 deliveries propelled them to their seventh win with 3.5 overs remaining.

Meanwhile, the Adelaide Strikers secured their eighth victory by defeating the Sydney Sixers, earning them a spot in the knockout stage. They limited the Sixers to a total of 122/8, with Danielle Gibson leading the bowling attack with three wickets. She was backed by two wickets each from Amanda-Jade Wellington and Tahlia McGrath.

In reply, Katie Mack scored 45 while McGrath got an unbeaten 38 off 35. Along with them, contributions from Bridget Patterson (20) and Madeline Penna's 13* off 10, guided them to a seven-wicket win in the 18th over.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 48, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 21, 2023, Tuesday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Cricket Central, Sydney

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The wicket at Cricket Central in Sydney has been a neutral one. In the first innings, bowlers can expect some movement, but as the match unfolds, batters are likely to dominate.

In the last match held at this venue, the team batting first managed to score 116/8. Surprisingly, the chasing team easily achieved the target in 16.1 overs, losing only one wicket.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head Records

The two sides have met 16 times, with the Strikers winning nine matches, the Thunder winning six, and one ending in no result. In the current season, the two teams clashed once, resulting in a six-wicket victory for the Strikers.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

We can expect a pleasant day at Cricket Central in Sydney, with a temperature of 25°C. There's a minimal chance of precipitation at 5%, and the humidity stands at 59%. The afternoon weather at 3:00 pm (local time) will feature partly cloudy skies.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable Xl

Sydney Thunder Women

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Lauren Smith

Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction

In the ongoing tournament, the Strikers and the Thunder are positioned well, securing the second and third spots with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Thunder has a less favorable record in head-to-head and has already suffered a six-wicket loss to the Strikers this season. Hence, betting on Strikers would be a great option.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website