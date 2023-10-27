Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Match 13

Brisbane Heat beat Melbourne Stars by 13 runs in Match No. 13 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 on Friday, October 27 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

With the win, the Heat stayed on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.968 thanks to victories in all four of their matches.

The Stars, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the table with two wins and a poor net run rate of -2.033 after winning one out of four games in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Hobart Hurricanes beat defending champion Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in a rain-curtailed eight-over match. After two losses, the Hurricanes registered their maiden win of the tournament.

Brisbane Heat thump Melbourne Stars in WBBL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Heat scored 150 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Grace Harris and Ellie Johnston put on 49 runs for the opening wicket off six overs to take the Heat off to a brilliant start.

Thereafter, Georgia Voll put his head down to stay unbeaten on 48 of 40 balls with seven fours. Charli Knott injected momentum into the innings with a knock of 31 off 14.

Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers for the Stars after he finished with figures of 4-0-19-2. She got the prized wicket of Grace Harris, after which she castled Jess Jonassen. Alice Capsey also accounted for two scalps.

The Heat restricted the Stars to 137 for seven in 20 overs. Capsey scored 52 runs off 43 balls with four and a six and was the standout batter for the Melbourne Stars.

Kim Garth stayed not out on 45 of 27 balls, but her efforts could not pay dividends. Knott, Jonassen, and Sarah Glenn picked up two wickets apiece for the Brisbane Heat.