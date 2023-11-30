Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers (Updated) ft. Grace Harris and Georgia Voll

Brisbane Heat defeated Perth Scorchers in the Challenger game of the Big Bash League 2023 on Wednesday, November 29, at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth. The Heat won the toss and elected to bat.

Grace Harris provided a solid start to the team, scoring 54 runs off 33 deliveries. Amelia Kerr also played a crucial role in the middle order as she delivered a 31-run knock from 23 balls. Further, Charli Knott provided the finishing touch, having scored 32 off 14 balls, including five boundaries.

The Heat posted a total of 197 runs for the loss of five wickets. This marked the third occasion this season where the Heat crossed the 190-run mark. Alana King stood out as the top-performing bowler, claiming three wickets while conceding 30 runs in her four overs.

The Scorchers faced early setbacks, losing their first three wickets with only 44 runs on the board. Nat Sciver-Brunt emerged as the sole batter to contribute 30+ runs for the team. Despite her efforts, the Scorchers could only muster a total of 130 runs, losing eight wickets in the process and ultimately succumbing to a 67-run defeat.

Georgia Voll excelled with the ball, chipping in four wickets for 19 runs. Jess Jonassen picked up two wickets, conceding 25 runs in three overs. Harris won the Player of the Match award for her batting prowess.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 15 15 4 557 101* 50.63 389 143.18 1 5 1 75 9 2 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 15 14 1 552 80 42.46 434 127.18 - 5 1 75 18 3 EA Perry (SS-W) 13 13 2 496 82* 45.09 377 131.56 - 3 - 71 12 4 SFM Devine (PS-W) 15 15 2 489 106 37.61 347 140.92 1 3 1 53 20 5 GM Harris (BH-W) 16 16 1 486 136* 32.4 284 171.12 1 2 - 59 23 6 KM Mack (AS-W) 14 14 0 449 86 32.07 375 119.73 - 3 1 60 0 7 L Lee (HH-W) 14 13 2 409 101* 37.18 280 146.07 1 3 1 47 17 8 M du Preez (BH-W) 16 16 1 369 61 24.6 289 127.68 - 2 - 40 5 9 L Wolvaardt (AS-W) 14 14 2 363 73 30.25 337 107.71 - 2 - 42 2 10 GP Redmayne (BH-W) 15 15 0 332 70 22.13 304 109.21 - 2 1 43 0

Beth Mooney retained her top spot after her previous outing, concluding the season with a massive total of 557 runs in 15 games, boasting an average of 50.63.

Chamari Athapaththu slipped to the second position in the leaderboard. She scored 552 runs in 14 innings at an average of 42.46 and maintained a decent strike rate of 127.18.

Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine hold the following two spots, having scored 496 and 489 runs, respectively. Grace Harris has jumped to fifth position after her match-winning knock on Wednesday. She has 486 runs to her name and will be eager to cross the 500-run mark this season in the WBBL Final on Saturday.

Katie Mack has dropped to sixth position having scored 449 runs in 14 innings. Lizelle Lee continued to remain at the seventh spot with 409 runs in her account. Mignon du Preez (369 runs) and Laura Wolvaardt (363 runs) have switched places with each other. With 332 runs in 15 matches, Georgia Redmayne holds the 10th position in the most runs leaderboard.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 14 14 294 49 - 337 27 5/25 12.48 6.87 10.88 3 1 2 A Sutherland (MS-W) 14 14 292 48.4 2 347 23 4/22 15.08 7.13 12.69 2 - 3 JL Jonassen (BH-W) 15 15 326 54.2 - 449 23 4/20 19.52 8.26 14.17 2 - 4 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 14 13 264 44 - 365 22 5/10 16.59 8.29 12 1 1 5 L Cheatle (SS-W) 14 14 315 52.3 - 362 21 2/13 17.23 6.89 15 - - 6 A Gardner (SS-W) 14 14 298 49.4 - 390 21 4/26 18.57 7.85 14.19 1 - 7 A Wellington (AS-W) 14 14 270 45 - 252 20 3/4 12.6 5.6 13.5 - - 8 M Schutt (AS-W) 14 14 300 50 1 308 20 3/3 15.4 6.16 15 - - 9 AL Edgar (PS-W) 15 15 286 47.4 - 322 20 4/19 16.1 6.75 14.3 1 - 10 NM Hancock (BH-W) 16 16 349 58.1 - 423 20 4/20 21.15 7.27 17.45 1 -

Sophie Day continues to top the most wickets leaderboard with 27 wickets in 14 matches. Annabel Sutherland, with 23 wickets in 14 games, continues to hold the second position.

Jess Jonassen, with 23 wickets, has jumped from the sixth to third spot. She has an impressive bowling average of 19.52. Hannah Darlington, who moved from third place to fourth, has taken 22 wickets at an average of 16.59.

Averaging 17.23 and 18.57, Lauren Cheatle and Ashleigh Gardner have taken 21 wickets each and are holding the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Amy Edgar, and Nicola Hancock have all secured 20 wickets each, placing them in subsequent positions on the list of bowlers with most wickets.