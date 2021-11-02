Women’s Big Bash League Match 29, Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sydney Sixers Women face Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 29th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021.

Sydney Sixers Women are in third place in the WBBL table. They have won three of their seven games so far.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, meanwhile, are placed seventh. They have won only two of their eight games with five defeats in this edition of the WBBL. It has been a disappointing campaign for them so far.

Sydney Sixers Women are coming off a win over Perth Scorchers Women. Alyssa Healy's brilliant innings took them to 161/3 batting first. They restricted the Perth Scorchers Women to 117/9, winning the game convincingly by 44 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, lost their previous game to Sydney Thunder Women. In Pursuit of 147, the Hobart Hurricanes Women could only manage to score 109/8, falling well short by 37 runs in the end.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 29, Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021.

Date and Time: November 3rd, 2021, Wednesday, 7:55 AM IST

Venue: WACA Stadium, Perth.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

Not a single game has been played at this venue in the WBBL 2021 so far. Both teams should look to chase to have a fair idea of how the wicket will behave.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

The weather is perfect with clear skies throughout the game. Temperatures vary between 19 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable 11s

Sydney Sixers Women

Alyssa Healy struck a brilliant unbeaten 94 off just 57 deliveries. Nicole Bolton picked up three wickets while Radha Yadav and Lauren Cheatle chipped in with two scalps each.

Probable 11: Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell.

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Nicola Carey picked up two wickets with the ball and scored 29 runs with the bat. Mignon Du Preez scored 41 runs. The remaining batters failed to contribute as they eventually lost the game.

Probable 11: Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest (c)(wk), Mignon du Preez, Nicola Carey, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers Women are carrying momentum from the win in their previous WBBL clash. They did well with both bat and ball. Hobart Hurricanes Women have struggled all season. They have failed to click as a unit in this WBBL and are under pressure coming into this match.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Alyssa Healy score another fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far