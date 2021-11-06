Women’s Big Bash League Match 35, Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 35 of Women’s Big Bash League 2021 sees Melbourne Stars Women square off against the Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Both sides are coming into this match on the back of wins in their previous games and it thus promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Melbourne Stars Women defeated Adelaide Strikers Women in their most recent encounter. It was a rain-curtailed fixture of 14-overs per side. After being asked to bat first, the Melbourne Stars posted 126 on the board, losing four wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict the Strikers to 89, winning the game by 37 runs. It was an all-round performance from the Stars and they will look to repeat it on Sunday.

The Melbourne Renegades, meanwhile, beat Brisbane Heat Women in a high-scoring game. It turned out to be a run-fest in Adelaide as the Renegades posted 207 on the board after being asked to bat. Brisbane Heat batters too started on a positive note and put up 192 on the board as they lost by 15 runs. The Renegades bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, helping them defend the total successfully.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 35 Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 7th 2021, Sunday, 08:10 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval is very good for batting. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark. We might see teams opting to bowl first as the surface will remain true throughout the course of the match.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Adelaide on Sunday is expected to range between 9 and 19 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

Skipper Meg Lanning led the charge with the bat, scoring 82 off just 45 balls. Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith and Rhys McKenna picked up two scalps apiece to defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Ellyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Melbourne Renegades Women

Fifties from Jemima Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones and Harmanpreet Kaur helped the Renegades put up a mammoth total on the board. Ellie Falconer starred with the ball, picking up four wickets to dent Heat’s progress as the Renegades won the game by 15 runs.

Probable XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux, Josephine Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O Donnell, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

Both sides will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum as they lock horns in the Melbourne derby.

The Melbourne Renegades have a good overall balance to their side and are expected to come out on top against the Melbourne Stars on Sunday.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades to win this encounter.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Meg Lanning score a fifty in her next game? Yes No 0 votes so far