Women’s Big Bash League Match 36, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns against Perth Scorchers in the 36th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The iconic WACA in Perth will host this contest.

It’s a reverse fixture of Match 33, which was a thriller. Expect another closely-fought contest as both sides are evenly matched. The Scorchers are placed fourth, whereas the Hobart Hurricanes are placed in sixth position, as far as the points table is concerned.

When the two sides last faced off, the Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and opted to bat first. They managed to put 137 on the board, thanks to a fifty from Rachel Priest at the top of the order. The Perth Scorchers started on a positive note with good contributions from top-order batters. The Hurricanes then fought back hard and picked up regular wickets, restricting the Scorchers to 135 to win the game by two runs.

The Scorchers will be hoping to seek revenge when they meet the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details:

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 36 Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 7th 2021, Sunday, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the WACA is a very good track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat but pacers enjoy bowling on this deck as they get extra zip off the surface. Expect the new-ball bowlers to play a major role on Sunday.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Perth on Sunday are expected to hover between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. It is expected to stay cloudy throughout the day.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Rachel Priest, opening the batting, scored 54 but lacked support from the other end as the side could only manage to put 137 on the board. Belinda Vakarewa, Molly Strano and Nicola Carey each picked up two wickets to defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Rachel Priest (c & wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Wakarewa, Amy Smith

Perth Scorchers Women

Lilly Mills, Heather Graham and Alana King each picked up two wickets to restrict the Hurricanes to a low total. Chamari Athapaththu scored 33 and there were some good contributions from the batters but they just couldn’t get over the line as they fell short by two runs.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Chamari Athapaththu, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

The Hurricanes held their nerves in a thriller of a contest as they defeated the Scorchers by two runs. Expect another close one on Sunday.

The Hobart Hurricanes will be high on confidence, expect them to carry their winning momentum forward.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv, FanCode

