Women’s Big Bash League Match 39, Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Melbourne Stars Women will try to stay in the hunt for a play-off spot when they take on Perth Scorchers Women in the 39th match of the WBBL on Wednesday. The match will take place at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Perth Scorchers Women have been in fine form this season and occupy third spot in the points table with five wins and three losses from nine matches. Melbourne Stars Women, on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy campaign and are fifth with four wins and five losses from 10 matches.

A lot hinges on the result of this fixture. A win would boost the Scorchers' chances of securing a top-two spot, while all but eliminating the Stars from play-off contention.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 39

Date and Time: November 10th, 2021, Wednesday, 7:55 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Report

Intermittent sunshine is expected on Wednesday, with 20% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover at around 8 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Karen Rolton Oval is fantastic to bat on. The batters can consistently hit through the line without worrying about uneven bounce. The team that wins the toss will, in all likelihood, opt to chase.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

The Stars have not made too many changes to their lineup during the tournament. However, their batting has lacked consistency so far and they might look to include Georgia Gall in place of Linsey Smith.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (C), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers have clicked as a unit so far and are unlikely to tinker with a combination that has worked well. Expect them to field an unchanged playing XI.

Probable XI:

Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Chamari Athapaththu, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction

Perth Scorchers Women have momentum and confidence on their side after winning four out of six matches. They defeated Hobart Hurricanes Women by five wickets in their last match.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars Women have failed to build any momentum this season. They have played well in patches but have lacked consistency. Their most recent outing ended in a seven-wicket loss to Melbourne Renegades Women.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six & Sony Six HD

Online: Sony LIV & FANCODE

