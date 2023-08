Women's Caribbean Premier League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The upcoming Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 is gearing up for its second edition, promising an exhilarating cricket spectacle from August 31 to September 11, 2023. The inaugural championship was clinched by Trinbago Knight Riders, who emerged victorious over Barbados Royals by a mere 10 runs in a gripping final match. Last year's participants, including Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Trinbago Knight Riders, will once again take the field this year in the quest for WCPL glory.

In the upcoming edition, Hayley Matthews is the captain the Barbados Royals, Stafanie Taylor will lead the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Deandra Dottin will captain the holders Trinbago Knight Riders. The tournament format involves a total of six matches between these three teams, leading up to the grand final.

The competition's climax, the WCPL 2023 final, is scheduled for Monday, September 11 as per the IST time zone. We can look forward to another thrilling season of the WCPL as these talented teams vie for supremacy in the Caribbean cricket landscape.

Women's Caribbean Premier League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, September 1

Match 1 - Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - 12:30 AM

Sunday, September 3

Match 2 - Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - 12:30 AM

Monday, September 4

Match 3 - Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - 12:30 AM

Wednesday, September 6

Match 4 - Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad - 12:30 AM

Thursday, September 7

Match 5 - Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad - 12:30 AM

Sunday, September 10

Match 6 - Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad - 12:30 AM

Monday, September 11

Final - TBC vs TBC, Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad - 12:30 AM

Women's Caribbean Premier League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live-Telecast: N/A

Women's Caribbean Premier League 2023: Full Squads

Barbados Royals

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Laura Harris, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Qiana Joseph, Marizanne Kapp, Gaby Lewis, Chedean Nation, Vanessa Watts, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Rashada Williams

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Stafanie Taylor (c), Suzie Bates, Shemaine Campbelle, Sophie Devine, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabnim Ismail, Djenaba Joseph, Natasha McLean, Ashmini Munisar, Shreyanka Patil, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman

Trinbago Knight Riders

Deandra Dottin (c), Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Mignon du Preez, Zaida James, Fran Jonas, Marie Kelly, Lee-Ann Kirby, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Anisa Mohammed, Carena Noel, Orla Prendergast, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh