Women's County Championship T20 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Women's County Championship T20 2025 is all set to take place from May 5 to 26 in different venues across England. A total of 36 games will be played between 37 teams in the competition, which will follow a knockout format.

Here's how they are slotted tier-wise:

Tier 1: Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire

Tier 2: Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Sussex, Worcestershire, Yorkshire

Tier 3: Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Cheshire, Cornwall, Cumbria, Devon, Dorset, Herefordshire, Hertfordshire, Huntingdonshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northumberland, Oxfordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Suffolk, Wiltshire

It is for the first time that a T20 Women’s County Cup competition is being organized by the England Cricket Board (ECB). The step was taken in a move to improve domestic infrastructure.

The Tier 1 teams will enter round three, and the rest of the two tiers will look to create an upset by beating them in a decisive fashion. The teams winning the games will progress to the next stages, with the loser disqualifying from the tournament.

Women's County Championship T20 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Round 1 - Monday, May 5

Match 1 - Lincolnshire vs Cheshire, Caistor, 7:00 PM

Match 2 - Staffordshire vs Cumbria, Riverway Sports Ground, Stafford, 7:00 PM

Match 3 - Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Falcons, St George's Road, Harrogate, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Shropshire vs Norfolk, Telford, 7:00 PM

Match 5 - Cambridgeshire vs Herefordshire, Coventry, 7:00 PM

Match 6 - Northants Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids, Northampton, 7:00 PM

Match 7 - Sussex Sharks vs Buckinghamshire, Hove, 7:00 PM

Match 8 - Hertfordshire vs Bedfordshire & Huntingdonshire, Hitchin, 7:00 PM

Match 9 - Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires, Radlett, 7:00 PM

Match 10 - Cornwall vs Berkshire, Falmouth, 7:00 PM

Match 11 - Wiltshire vs Oxfordshire, Corsham, 7:00 PM

Match 12 - Dorset vs Devon, Hurn, 7:00 PM

Match 13 - Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, Newport, 7:00 PM

Round 2 - Saturday, May 10

Match 14 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 15 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 16 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 17 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 18 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 19 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 20 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 21 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Friday, May 16

Match 22 - Somerset vs Durham, 7:00 PM

Round 3 - Saturday, May 17

Match 23 - Surrey vs Hampshire, 7:00 PM

Match 24 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 25 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 26 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 27 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 28 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 29 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Quarter-finals - Saturday, May 24

Match 30 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 31 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 32 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 33 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Semi-finals & Final - Monday, May 26

Match 34 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Match 35 - TBC vs TBC, TBC

Women's County Championship T20 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

All games of the tournament will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website in India. Meanwhile, BBC TV and its website will telecast and live-stream the game, respectively for England viewers.

Women's County Championship T20 2025: Full Squads

Somerset Women

Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Sophie Luff, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins

Durham Women

Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner

Hampshire Women

Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson

Surrey Women

Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kira Chathli, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Bryony Smith, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Kent Women

Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Sophie Singer, Zeena Bilal, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Laura Bailey, Olivia Barnes, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Amy Gordon, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Isobel Kirby, Megan Belt, Megan Sturge, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan

Middlesex Women

Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Natasha Miles, Olivia Kibler, Saskia Horley, Georgia Irving, Isabella Routledge, Riva Pindoria, Sarah Pearson, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Gayatri Gole, Hannah Davis, Jenny Blofeld, Katie Wolfe, Lauren Turner, Layla Judge, Lucy Porter, Rachana Cambampaty, Sonali Patel

Remaining squads not out yet

