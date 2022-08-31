Women’s CPL 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings in IST and live stream details

Cricket West Indies is all set to host the inaugural Women’s CPL after successfully hosting nine men's CPL editions. The tournament will start on September 1 with the final scheduled for September 5.

Three teams, namely Barbados Royals Women, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women and Trinbago Knight Riders Women, will take part in the tournament. Each team will play two group stage matches.

The top two teams at the end of the group stage will clash against each other in the grand finale to lift the silverware.

Women’s CPL 2022: Full squads

Barbados Royals Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Shakera Selman, Fatima Sana, Chloe Tryon, Snigdha Paul, Reneice Boyce, Mandy Rangru, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Japhina Joseph, Chinelle Henry.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Stafanie Taylor (c), Shermaine Campbell, Chamari Athapaththu, Ayabonga Khaka, Isani Vaghela, Rashada Williams, Rachel Vincent, Kaycia Schultz, Chedean Nationa, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shamilla Connell, Karishma Ramharak, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Deandra Dottin (c), Anisa Mohammed, Hayley Jensen, Sune Luus, Geetika Kodali, Lee Ann Kirby, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Jannillea Glasgow, Steffie Soogrim, Shawnisha Hector.

Women’s CPL 2022: Full schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

September 1, Thursday

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, 12.30 am

September 2, Friday

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, 12.30 am

September 4, Sunday

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, 12.30 am

September 5, Monday

Final, 12.30 am

Where to watch Women’s CPL 2022 in India?

The FanCode app and website will stream all matches of the tournament for the fans in India.

Women’s CPL 2022: TV Channel details

Antigua and Barbuda: CNS

Australia: Fox Sports

Barbados: TV8

Bangladesh: My Sports

Caribbean: SportsMax TV

Dominican Republic: CDN SportsMax Espanol

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

Trinidad and Tobago: CNC 3

Guyana: E-Networks

Grenada: SportsMax

India: FanCode

South Africa: SuperSport

St Lucia: HTS

St Vincent and the Grenadines: GBN

UAE: Etisalat

USA & Canada: Willow TV

