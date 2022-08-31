Women’s CPL 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings in IST and live stream details

Cricket West Indies is all set to host the inaugural Women’s CPL after successfully hosting nine men's CPL editions. The tournament will start on September 1 with the final scheduled for September 5.
Three teams, namely Barbados Royals Women, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women and Trinbago Knight Riders Women, will take part in the tournament. Each team will play two group stage matches.
The top two teams at the end of the group stage will clash against each other in the grand finale to lift the silverware.
Women’s CPL 2022: Full squads
Barbados Royals Women
Hayley Matthews (c), Shakera Selman, Fatima Sana, Chloe Tryon, Snigdha Paul, Reneice Boyce, Mandy Rangru, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Japhina Joseph, Chinelle Henry.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women
Stafanie Taylor (c), Shermaine Campbell, Chamari Athapaththu, Ayabonga Khaka, Isani Vaghela, Rashada Williams, Rachel Vincent, Kaycia Schultz, Chedean Nationa, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shamilla Connell, Karishma Ramharak, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women
Deandra Dottin (c), Anisa Mohammed, Hayley Jensen, Sune Luus, Geetika Kodali, Lee Ann Kirby, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Jannillea Glasgow, Steffie Soogrim, Shawnisha Hector.
Women’s CPL 2022: Full schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
September 1, Thursday
Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, 12.30 am
September 2, Friday
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, 12.30 am
September 4, Sunday
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, 12.30 am
September 5, Monday
Final, 12.30 am
Where to watch Women’s CPL 2022 in India?
The FanCode app and website will stream all matches of the tournament for the fans in India.
Women’s CPL 2022: TV Channel details
Antigua and Barbuda: CNS
Australia: Fox Sports
Barbados: TV8
Bangladesh: My Sports
Caribbean: SportsMax TV
Dominican Republic: CDN SportsMax Espanol
New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ
Trinidad and Tobago: CNC 3
Guyana: E-Networks
Grenada: SportsMax
India: FanCode
South Africa: SuperSport
St Lucia: HTS
St Vincent and the Grenadines: GBN
UAE: Etisalat
USA & Canada: Willow TV