Women’s CPL 2023, Match 1, Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 kicks off in Barbados on August 31 (September 1 in India). A total of three teams will compete for the title, with the final scheduled to take place on September 10 in Trinidad. Each side will play four league games, with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

The opening game will see the Barbados Royals Women take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Experienced campaigned Hayley Matthews will be leading the Barbados Royals Women. The likes of Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry and Amanda-Jade Wellington have plenty of experience and will play a key role for the Royals Women in the WCPL 2023.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, on the other hand, will be led by Stafanie Taylor. The Warriors Women have an experienced unit. Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Taylor form a formidable batting lineup to go with the bowling attack, comprising Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman and Karishma Ramharack.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Match Details:

Match: Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 1, Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 1 2023, Friday, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Kensington Oval is a balanced track. The bowlers, spinners in particular, will get plenty of assistance from the surface and the batters will have to be patient before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Barbados is expected to hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Probable XIs

Barbados Royals Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Chedean Nation (wk), Rashada Williams, Laura Harris, Afy Fletcher, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Trishan Holder, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Stafanie Taylor (c), Cherry Ann Fraser, Djenaba Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Match Prediction

An exciting contest is expected to kick off the tournament. Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have a more balanced and experienced unit and should be able to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to win this clash of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

