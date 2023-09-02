Women’s CPL 2023, Match 2, Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The second match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 will see the Barbados Royals Women take on the Trinbago Knight Riders Women at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday (Sunday in India).

The Barbados Royals Women got off to a perfect start at the Women’s CPL 2023. They beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women in their opening game in a hard-fought contest.

The Royals bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Warriors Women posted 166 on the board. In reply, Gaby Lewis top-scored with 47 and cameos from Laura Harris (30 off 12 balls) and Erin Burns (29* off 15 balls) helped the Royals Women chase down the total with two balls to spare.

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the Women’s CPL 2023 on Saturday. Deandra Dottin has been handed the responsibility of leading the Knight Riders Women in the competition and she will be looking to lead by example.

The likes of Mignon du Preez, Anisa Mohammed and Shamilia Connell have plenty of experience at the highest level and will play a key role for the Knight Riders Women in this edition of the Women’s CPL 2023.

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Match Details:

Match: Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, Match 2, Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 3 2023, Sunday, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kensington Oval is a wonderful track to bat on. We saw runs galore in the opening game and fans can expect another high-scoring affair. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage while bowling here at this venue.

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Weather Forecast

There is a 30% chance of rain predicted on Saturday in Barbados, with temperatures expected to hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable XIs

Barbados Royals Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Gaby Lewis, Rashada Williams (wk), Laura Harris, Erin Burns, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Qiana Joseph

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Probable XI

Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Mignon du Preez, Deandra Dottin (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Zaida James, Orla Prendergast, Anisa Mohammed, Lee-Ann Kirby, Fran Jonas, Shamilia Connell

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Match Prediction

The Barbados Royals Women will be looking to make it two in two. They have the winning momentum behind them and hold the edge in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Barbados Royals Women to win this clash of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

