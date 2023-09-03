Women’s CPL 2023, Match 3, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The third match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women lock horns against the Trinbago Knight Riders Women on Sunday. The Kensington Oval in Barbados will be hosting this clash.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced the Barbados Royals Women in their opening game and suffered a loss. It was a high-scoring affair and they ended on the losing side. They will be looking to bounce back in their next game.

Batting first, the Warriors Women posted 166 on the board, thanks to a brilliant ton from Sophie Devine (103* off 64 balls) at the top of the order. The bowlers picked up four wickets and took the game to the last over but failed to hold their nerves as the Royals Women got across the line with two balls to spare.

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women also got off to a losing start to the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023. They suffered a heavy loss against the Barbados Royals Women in their opening fixture and will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Warriors Women in their upcoming game.

After electing to bat first, the Knight Riders Women faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 73. Fran Jonas picked up two wickets but it wasn’t enough as the Royals Women chased down the total comfortably in the 11th over.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Match Details:

Match: Guyana Amazon Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, Match 3, Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 4th 2023, Monday, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Kensington Oval is slow in nature. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here. As seen in the previous fixtures, the spinners are expected to play a key role while bowling here.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Barbados on matchday is expected to range between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor (c), Natasha McLean, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Shreyanka Patil, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabnim Ismail

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Lee-Ann Kirby, Kycia Knight (wk), Mignon du Preez, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Zaida James, Carena Noel, Anisa Mohammed (c), Shamilia Connell, Fran Jonas

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Match Prediction

Both sides have gotten off to a losing start to the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023. They will be looking to bring out their A-game on Sunday to grab their first win of the competition.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to win this clash of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

