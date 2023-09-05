Women’s CPL 2023, Match 4, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Trinidad leg of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 kicks off on Tuesday, September 5. The fourth game of the competition will see the Trinbago Knight Riders Women (TKRW) take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women (GAWW) at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders Women didn’t have the best of the starts to the competition. They faced the Barbados Royals Women in their opening game and suffered a heavy loss.

After electing to bat first, TKRW's batters faltered as they got bundled out on 73 in 16.4 overs, with only Kycia Knight (15) getting to double digits. In the second innings, their bowlers then tried hard but managed to pick up just four wickets as the Royals Women chased down the total by the 11th over.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, on the other hand, are struggling in the Women’s CPL 2023. They have played two games so far and lost both. They have faced the Royals Women twice and have failed to come out on top both times.

In their most recent clash, the Warriors Women, batting first, posted 146 on the board, with Sophie Devine (42) top-scoring. Shreyanka Patil then picked up a four-fer and forced the game to the last over. However, GAWW failed to hold their nerves as the Royals Women got across the line with three wickets in hand.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, Match 4, Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 6, 2023, Wednesday, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen’s Park Oval is expected to be a good one for batting. Batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle. That said, spinners can be expected to play a key role here.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port of Spain is expected to be in the high 20s. There is a 40% chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Probable XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Lee-Ann Kirby, Kycia Knight (wk), Mignon du Preez, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Zaida James, Carena Noel, Anisa Mohammed (c), Shamilia Connell, Fran Jonas

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shreyanka Patil, Cherry Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Match Prediction

Both sides are yet to win a game in the Women’s CPL 2023. They have quality players on their side and will be eager to step up and be at their absolute best to register their maiden win of the season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women look like a well-balanced unit and can be expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors Women to win this clash of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

