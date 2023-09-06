Women’s CPL 2023, Match 5, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Trinbago Knight Riders will square off against the Barbados Royals in the fifth match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023. Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, will host this clash.

The Trinbago Knight Riders are struggling in this edition of WCPL. They have played two games so far and lost both. They suffered a disappointing loss against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in their previous fixture.

Marie Kelly and Anisa Mohammed picked up four wickets each to help knock over the Warriors for 132. What followed was a disappointing effort from the Knight Riders’ batters as they only managed to score 111 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 21 runs.

The Barbados Royals, meanwhile, are having a brilliant run in the Women’s CPL 2023. They have won all three games they have played so far and sit comfortably at the top of the table. They beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors in their last game and will look to stay unbeaten in WCPL 2023.

The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Warriors to 146/4, with Erin Burns finishing with two scalps. In reply, the Royals kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Burns played a brilliant knock and remained unbeaten on 53 to take her side across the line in the last over.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women, Match 5, Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 7, 2023, Thursday, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Pitch Report

The surface at Queen’s Park Oval is expected to be a balanced track, with an equal amount of assistance to both batters and bowlers. The batters will have to be careful while playing against the spinners as the ball tends to grip off the surface.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Weather Forecast

There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on matchday in Port of Spain, with the temperature expected to hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Probable XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Lee-Ann Kirby, Kycia Knight (wk), Mignon du Preez, Deandra Dottin (c), Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Zaida James, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Fran Jonas

Barbados Royals Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Gaby Lewis, Rashada Williams (wk), Erin Burns, Laura Harris, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in WCPL 2023 so far. The Knight Riders are yet to win a single game in the competition and will have to bring their A-game to challenge the unbeaten Royals.

Barbados Royals Women look a settled unit; expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Barbados Royals Women to win this clash in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

